Despite reopening, consumer sector still lacks favourable near-term catalyst

KUCHING: Despite the easing of restrictions and the usual end-of the year shopping demand on the horizon, the research team at Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research) are cautiously optimistic on the consumer sector’s performance towards the end of the year.

“As we move into the tail-end of of 2021, we are positive on pent-demand fuellled by the usual end-of-year demand and lesser restrictions,” the research firm said in its sectoral analysis.

“Consumer sentiment will be upbeat given the high full vaccination rate achieved and the easing of restrictions. Retailers will be seeing high footfalls and with the Hotel/Restaurant/Cafe (HORECA) players seeing surge in traffic benefiting the F&B players further.

“However, the industry remain cautious on the possibility of reimposition of restrictions on potential new/contagious variants of the Covid-19 virus.”

On the global front, Kenanga Research saw that improvements were visible as economic activities gradually re-start as restrictions eased, fuelled by positive vaccine developments while margins will be largely maintained given hedging activities done beforehand.

“We expect a rebound and robust topline ahead for the stocks in our consumer universe as economic activities will be in full swing ahead given that more than 80 per cent of the adult population have been fully vaccinated with dine-in and outdoor activities allowed,” it continued on.

“Margins however will be a challenge as global economic recovery accelerates which give rise to a variety of challenges – rising input prices coupled with rising freight costs as supply tries to cope with rising demand.”

Aside from that, the research team expected consumer sentiments to rebound in 4Q21 as there are no more states are under Phase 1 with restrictions eased and more economic activities are allowed for those states under Phase 2 and above.

All in all, Kenanga Research reiterated its ‘neutral’ call on the sector given that most of the counters under its coverage are trading at demanding valuations coupled with the absence of near-term re-rating catalysts stable commodity prices and logistic costs, and a favourable ringgit.

“Top-lines are expected to be robust if not better given the easing of restrictions but bottom-lines will still be challenging given the supply chain issue – leading to volatile input prices and freight charges.

“The unfavourable ringgit is also a challenge as predominantly most of the stocks in our consumer universe are domestic players relying on imported supply of raw materials and commodities.

“Our domestic players are unlikely to pass on higher costs to consumers given the still fragile economy,” it explained.