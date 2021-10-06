Health Ministry: 62.5 pct of teens nationwide vaccinated against Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 6): Malaysia has vaccinated 62.5 per cent of its adolescent population against Covid-19 as of yesterday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said today.

“As of yesterday, 1.9 million teenagers aged between 12 to 17 received their first dose which is 62.5 per cent, exceeding our 60 per cent target by November,” said deputy health minister Deputy Health Minister Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali.

The teenage vaccination drive began on September 20.

According to Dr Azmi 343,000 (90.9 per cent) of 16-year-olds as well as 344,000 (92.8 per cent) of students who are sitting for their exams including Form 6 students have gotten their first dose as well.

The government has allowed walk-ins for Covid-19 vaccines for teenagers since September 23 and are hoping to hit 80 per cent completion for the second doses by year’s end. – MalayMail