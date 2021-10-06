Kuching District police set up four teams for tourism sector SOP enforcement

KUCHING (Oct 6): The police have set up four enforcement teams in Kuching District to ensure standard operating procedures (SOPs) compliance for the tourism sector here, said Kuching district police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah.

“There are four enforcement teams being set up for this purpose and we will always assist the state government in reviving the local tourism sector in Kuching District,” ACP Ahsmon told reporters during an inspection at a police roadblock at Jalan Datuk Bandar Mustapa today.

He said the enforcement teams would not hesitate to issue compounds if the relevant SOPs were not followed, such as social distancing and the wearing of face masks.

“We will take the necessary actions in making sure the local tourism sector can reopen smoothly and indirectly contribute to the state economy,” he said.

Tourism sectors and its activities have been allowed to operate in Sarawak as the state entered into Phase 3 of the National Recovery Plan (NRP) on Oct 1, but subjected to SOP compliance.