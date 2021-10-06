Len attributes tremendous progress in central region to devt of Tg Manis

SARIKEI (Oct 6): Urban Planning, Land Administration and Environment Assistant Minister Datu Len Talif Salleh attributes the tremendous development taking place in the central region of Sarawak to the development of Tanjung Manis as an international gateway to the region.

Designed as an international gateway, many infrastructure projects such as deep sea port, airport, road connectivity, basic utilities, amenities, facilities, administrative centre and industries had been implemented as components of Tanjung Manis New Township, he said.

Construction of a road linking Tanjung Manis to Sibu and the 17km Pasi/Tanjung Manis Road linking Sarikei, now under construction, are part of the integrated development plan for the central region which is considered as a spill-over from the development of Tanjung Manis, he noted after attending a briefing on the progress of Pasi/Tanjung Manis Road project, Pan Borneo Highway and other infrastructure projects at Sarikei Innovation Centre here yesterday.

“When the 17km road from Sungai Pasi to Tanjung Manis/Sibu Road and Sungai Rajang Bridge project which cost over RM300 million (RM331,377,700) is completed, Sarikei and Bintangor stand to enjoy tremendous benefit from it,” he said.

From Pasi Road, several spur roads to link up surrounding places such as Muara Payang, Parit Bugis and Bukit Hwang on the southern bank of Sungai Rajang and Tanah Putih on the northern bank would follow, he added.

He pointed out that road would encourage opening of new land to spur commercial, agriculture, tourism and other economic activities in the surrounding areas.

“Of course, another benefit of the road is shortening of travelling time from Sarikei to Tanjung Manis to 45 minutes compared to about two and a half hours now when we have to pass through Sibu,” he said.

The objective of the briefing was to enlighten the community through their headmen on the government’s commitment to implement infrastructure development to generate and facilitate economic growth of the state in general.

In that respect, it should be emphasised that Sungai Pasi/Tanjung Manis/Sibu Road is a people’s project implemented with state alternative fund, he explained.

He hoped the community leaders would share the information on major infrastructure development projects being implemented by the government with the community under their charge to counter false allegations spread by the opposition which claimed otherwise.

It could not be denied that due to unavoidable circumstances, the project had been delayed, Len said, while assuring that works had resumed steadily and the completion date had been revised to July 2023 from March 2023 previously.

Later, Len and entourage visited the project site.

Among those who conducted the briefing were Public Works Department Sarikei divisional engineer Toh Chee Leong, deputy Sarikei Resident Abang Mohamad Porkan Abang Budiman and a representative of the project contractor.

Among those present were Sarikei Resident Felicia Tan Ya Hua, Sarikei Disrict Council chairman Wong Zee Yeng and Sarikei district officer Christopher Ranggau.