Medical association calls on civil servants to get vaccinated for the common good

KUCHING (Oct 6): The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) has advised all civil servants yet to receive Covid-19 vaccination to do so immediately for their own good and the common good of all.

MMA president Dr Koh Kar Chai said while it is unfortunate the Public Service Department (JPA) had to resort to making vaccinations mandatory for all civil servants, it is understandable as the number of unvaccinated civil servants is alarmingly high.

“Many parents have also expressed concern over their child’s safety when school reopens, therefore unvaccinated teachers who are eligible for the vaccine should also take the responsible step of ensuring they are fully vaccinated.

“There is sufficient evidence that the vaccines do work, are safe, and side effects are mostly mild. The studies on the Covid-19 vaccines have been independently and thoroughly scrutinised for safety and efficacy not only by leading health organisations but by the regulating bodies of each country before they are approved for use,” he said in a statement today.

Dr Koh noted that although fully vaccinated individuals can still be infected, symptoms are mild and, in most cases, will not require hospitalisation.

“There is no doubt that viruses will mutate and we may see new variants in the future but for now, it is important that we use all available tools to protect ourselves and each other against Covid-19.

“It should be noted that even typhoid vaccinations are mandatory for all food handlers in the country. Without the typhoid jabs, restaurant operators will not be given their licence to operate. Malaysians are known for the habit of eating out almost daily, but many do not realise that the typhoid vaccinations have been protecting our population all these years from the disease, which can be fatal,” he said.

Dr Koh said that the benefits of getting vaccinated can clearly be seen now with severe cases of Covid-19 on the downtrend and more sectors gradually opening up.

“‘The proof is in the pudding’, as the saying goes. Very soon, more Malaysians will be able to enjoy interstate and even international travel once again,” he added.