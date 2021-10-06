Mile 6 junction to close Oct 15 for one month to facilitate ongoing works

KUCHING (Oct 6): The Mile 6 junction here is scheduled to be temporarily closed for one month starting Oct 15, said the Public Works Department (JKR) Sarawak Pan Borneo Highway Unit in a statement.

It explained the temporary closure is to facilitate ongoing construction activities for the new interchange and flyover along the Kuching-Serian Road section, which is part of the Pan Borneo Highway project.

It also said that the road closure at Mile 6 would only take place after the reopening of the junctions at Mile 7.

“The junctions at Mile 6 will be reopened to the public on Nov 15. During the road closure at Mile 6 junctions, two lanes will be provided and allowed for Kuching bound, in order to ease the traffic from Serian to Kuching.

“The contractor has been advised to work on night shift as well if the SOP (standard operating procedures) for Covid-19 allows/permits them,” said the statement.

It added contractor has also been reminded not to mobilise and park their machineries at the site during peak hours.

It also said traffic management plans have been revised to ease the traffic congestion due to the road closures at the Mile 7 and Mile 10 junctions.

At the Mile 7 junction, an additional lane in front of the Borneo House Museum building has been opened to ease traffic flow through the area.

Following the opening of the new lane, JKR Sarawak observed that the traffic flow at the site has improved.

“The contractor is currently expediting the physical progress at site, such as the laying of premix works, the roadline marking works and the road signages works.

“The reopening of the junction at Mile 7 is scheduled on Oct 15,” added the statement.

As for Mile 10 junction closure, JKR Sarawak explained that the contractors have also been urged to expedite the works on site so that it can be reopened 22 days ahead of initial schedule by Oct 31.

The closure of the junction since Sept 6 is to make way for the reconstruction of the pavement and was initially slated to reopen only on Nov 22.

It also said the overall progress for this section from Mile 6 to 10 is still on schedule and will be completed by next April as per the contract.