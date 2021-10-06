Miri court fines offshore worker RM3,500 for having phone with illegal lottery numbers

MIRI (Oct 6): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined an offshore worker RM3,500 in default four months’ imprisonment for possessing illegal lottery equipment.

Robin Unting, 22, from Kampung Merikan paid the fine.

Magistrate Md Syafique Md Hilmie convicted him on his own guilty plea to a charge framed under Section 9(1) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

The Section provides for a fine not exceeding RM5,000, or up to six months in jail, or both, if convicted.

According to the facts of the case, Robin had in his possession a mobile phone which contained illegal lottery numbers.

He committed the offence on July 6, 2021 at around 6pm along the sidewalk by a house in Desa Pujut 2 in Permyjaya.