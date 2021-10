KOTA KINABALU (Oct 6): A newly born baby was allegedly abandoned by its mother at an open area in Indah Permai here this evening.

The baby, still with its umbilical cord intact, was rushed to a hospital in an ambulance after a member of the public made the shocking discovery around 9pm.

Police were at the scene and cordoned the area as investigations were underway.

They urged anyone with information to come forward to assist them with their investigation.