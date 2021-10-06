Op Benteng: Army foils entry of illegals on four consecutive days

KUCHING (Oct 6): A total of 15 Indonesians were ordered to return to their home country after soldiers intercepted them trying to enter the state illegally at four separate locations.

The First Malaysian Infantry Division in a statement yesterday said the illegal immigrants were caught from Oct 1 to 4 during Op Benteng operations in Balai Ringin, Lubok Antu, Serikin and Biawak.

“The first group comprising three men aged between 19 and 45 years was intercepted near Ladang Tetangga Akrab in Balai Ringin around 3.50pm on Oct 1.

“None had any valid travel documents and each stated that their intention was to look for employment in Malaysia,” it said.

The operation on Oct 2 saw four illegal immigrants comprising three men and a woman, aged between 22 and 47 years, caught in Lubok Antu around 7.55pm.

They had entered the country using an illegal route and were also without any valid documents.

The third and fourth operations took place at Kampung Padang Pan in Serikin, Bau and Biawak, Lundu on Oct 3 and 4, respectively.

The operation in Serikin involved the capture of two male illegal immigrants, both aged 24, while the Biawak operation saw five men and one woman, aged between 20 and 46, caught about 300 metres from the Malaysia-Indonesia border.

“Those caught also stated their purpose of entering the country was to look for jobs. None had any valid documents and were ordered to return to their home country,” said the statement.

The statement further reiterated the army’s commitment to protect the country’s border especially in Sarawak to prevent the entry of illegal immigrants as well as curb cross-border criminal activities.