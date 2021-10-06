Out-of-control ambulance lands in drain by Sri Aman market

KUCHING (Oct 6): An out-of-control ambulance ended up crashing into a roadside drain in front of Sabu market in Sri Aman early this morning.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations room, a report was received on the incident at 3.53am.

A team of 10 personnel from the Sri Aman fire station went to the scene.

The firefighters managed to get all three in the vehicle – the ambulance driver, a doctor, and a nurse – to safety.

None of them were injured.

The operation ended at around 4.15am.