Parliament: Soldiers’ mental health among issues to be discussed today

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 6): The government’s action in ensuring good mental health among military personnel and officers will be one of the issues to be discussed at the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

According to the Order of the Meeting, the matter will be raised by Rubiah Wang (GPS-Kota Samarahan) who also wants to know the compensation given to the family members of the victims involved in the shooting incident at the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) Camp in Kota Samarahan recently.

Wong Chen (PH-Subang) will pose a question to the Foreign Minister on the government’s position on the plan to stop the deportation of Rohingya refugees during the oral question-and-answer session.

Today’s sitting will also continue the winding up session of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) involving 12 other ministries including the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia, the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources and the Ministry of Health.

This Dewan Rakyat session will be for 17 days until Oct 12. — Bernama