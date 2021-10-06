SDMC: 10-day quarantine for travellers to Sarawak with incomplete vaccination, unvaccinated

KUCHING (Oct 6): Travellers entering Sarawak with incomplete vaccination or those unvaccinated due to medical reason will be given a 10-day mandatory quarantine with Covid-19 swab taken on the seventh day, said the State Disaster Management Committee.

According to its latest travellers’ guidelines, Covid-19 RTK antigen self-test kit (saliva) is not accepted.

The travellers will have to undergo the rT-PCR or RTK Antigen (swab) test, which will have three-day validity prior to entering Sarawak, the committee said.

“This test can be done at the clinic or medical lab. On the second day when the negative result is received they will have to submit via enterSarawak. Then they can enter the state on the third day,” it said.

Travellers will also have to attach their vaccination digital certificate with their application and they are allowed to enter Sarawak if they are fully vaccinated (complete two dose) and after 14 days from date of second vaccination.

This include 14 days after the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine with two doses (Pfizer/Sinovac/AstraZeneca), and 28 days after vaccination of Covid-19 vaccine with single dose (Cansino/Jansen).

Meanwhile, transit within Sarawak is not allowed for international travellers, and all travellers will be quarantined at the first point of entry in the state.

For domestic travellers, transit within Sarawak is allowed with exemption. Those with incomplete vaccination will not be allowed to transit within the state unless they do not exit the airport terminal building.

Travelling within Malaysia requires submission of various documents such as negative Covid-19 rT-PCR/ RTK Antigen test result, Digital Certificate of Complete Vaccination for Applicants or Ministry of Health (MOH) vaccination card, flight itinerary, copy of Identity Card, police permit, and completed e-Health Declaration Form (eHDF).

For post Covid-19 patients, they are required to get medical letter from registered medical facilities or practitioner.

The cost of quarantine for Sarawakians will be paid by the state government, while non-Sarawakians have to bear their own costs unless they are married to Sarawakians.

For more entry details, especially for specific types of travellers or sectors, refer to the guidelines, which will be made available on the Ministry of Local Government and Housing’s website.