SDMC: 11 more longhouses in Sarawak put under EMCO

KUCHING (Oct 6): Eleven longhouses in six districts in Sarawak have been placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) for ten days, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said.

SDMC in a statement today said the EMCO for Rh Daniel anak Mungking, Kuala Annau in Tatau; Rh Elbert anak Mejang, Sg Stam Rasan, Tubau; Rh Mabong anak Juwat, Sg Stam Rasan, Tubau; and Rh Buli anak Eyaleng, Sg Kelabai, Tubau in Sebauh started on Oct 4 and will end on Oct 13.

Rh Dundang, Kandis, Engkilili; Rh Mulok, Kujoh, Skrang; Rh Buma, Entalun, Skrang in Lubok Antu; Rh Kudan, Enchiap Atas, Pantu in Sri Aman; Rh Kedit, Sungai Buloh, Ulu Kemalih; Rh Lima, Munggu Jikang, Batu 17, Jalan KJD in Julau; and Rh Tindin, Ng Dayu in Pakan started their EMCO today until Oct 15.

SDMC also said that Rumah Rokayah, Melanjan in Betong had its EMCO extended for another 11 days starting from today until Oct 16.

Meanwhile, the committee also announced the end of EMCOs for 16 longhouses in eight districts.

The committee said the EMCO for Rh Emi anak Mesa, Sg Seterus, Jalan Pesisir Kuala Tatau; and Rh Eloh anak Jugah, Sg Segan in Bintulu; Rh Reba anak Kok, KM5, Jalan Tatau/Sibu in Tatau; Rh Raymond Anak [email protected], Sg Gelam, Jln Ulu Sebauh; Rh Amit anak Usee, Jalan Sebungan; Rh Bare anak Langie, Sg Nangka, Jln Sebauh-Bintulu; Rh Mathew anak Selutan, Sungai Sarau, Jalan Sebauh-Pandan and Rh Jilan anak Agam, Sungai Sekubong, Jalan Sebauh-Bintulu in Sebauh ended yesterday.

The remaining eight longhouses namely Rh Panting, Sg Poh in Limbang; Rh Judan ak Selin, Sg Dabai in Marudi; Rh Basil Malaka, Traie, Debak; and Rh Unting, Ng Sela in Betong; Rh Thomas Malis, Batu 4, Sebetan; Rh Nyalang, Sg Buloh; and Rh Ganing, Jenggara, Sebetan in Saratok; and Rh Mawar, Batu 6, Jalan KJD, Bintangor in Meradong ended their EMCO today.