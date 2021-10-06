Sebuyau-Lingga road expected to be completed in May 2025 – Julaihi

KUCHING (Oct 6): Construction of a 28.5km road from Sebuyau to Lingga has commenced on Jan 5 this year and is expected to be completed in May 2025, said Assistant Minister of Infrastructure and Ports Development Datuk Julaihi Narawi.

In a posting on Facebook, Julaihi shared the project costing RM495 million is funded under the Sarawak state government’s budget and it is part of the Second Trunk Road package.

He revealed the road project also involves the construction of three bridges comprising 50m bridge over Sungai Liggi, a 50m bridge over Sungai Parit and a 720m bridge over Sungai Lingga.

“The Sebuyau-Lingga road is scheduled for completion on May 4, 2025 (after a period of 52 months).

“As of now, site clearing work has been completed up to 26km out of the 28.5km.

“Upon completion, the road will provide shorter link between Samarahan Division and Sri Aman Division. It will shorten the journey compared to the longer trip one has to take using the Pan Borneo Highway,” he said.

He also said the new road will not only provide convenience to travellers, but also allow the opening of new agriculture areas and invigorate the rural socio-economic development there.

Julaihi, who is Sebuyau assemblyman, made a working visit to the project site on Monday (Oct 4) where he was briefed on its progress.

He also shared that he had reminded the contractor to prioritise the employment of locals, whether semi-skilled, skilled or professional, for the project rather than being always dependent on foreign workers.

He pointed out it is important to train and expose locals to new technology to facilitate technology transfer to local workers at all levels.

“The long term development of our technical workforce is our target,” he said.

He also reminded the contractor to always go to the ground and monitor the progress of the project from time to time, stressing that they must be responsible for the progress and work performance at the project site.

Meanwhile, Public Works Department (JKR) Sarawak Corporate Communications in a separate posting said the project scope involved the construction of JKR R5 Standard two-lane single carriageway road.

It added JKR officials were present to brief Julaihi that day, and those present included Samarahan Resident Brahim Lumpu, project consultant and the contractor.