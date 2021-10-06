Tegas launches tech immersion programme to jumpstart innovation entrepreneurship careers

KUCHING (Oct 6): Tabung Ekonomi Gagasan Anak Sarawak (Tegas), through its Digital Innovation Hub, has launched the six-month Tegas Tech Immersion Programme (TTIP).

In a statement, Tegas said the programme seeks to empower local tech talents, students, and fresh graduates to jumpstart their career in the innovation entrepreneurship ecosystem.

Tegas chairman Datu Len Talif Salleh, who is Urban Planning, Land Administration and Environment Assistant Minister, said the Tegas Tech Immersion Programme had been designed to offer tech talents, students, and fresh graduates an end-to-end experience.

Len Talif said the programme provided a tech skilling experience that connects tech talents more readily with new job opportunities.

“We are proud to collaborate with our university and ecosystem partners as well as programme alumni for this programme, who are deeply committed to building a vibrant and inclusive innovation entrepreneurship ecosystem in Sarawak,” he said.

The programme will run from November to May in partnership with Tegas ecosystem partners and programme alumni (startups), namely Moredoor, ERM Planet Australia, FutureLab, Kloena Digital, myPAMS, Borneo Digital, CtrlD Studio, Trifold X, and SnappEd.

“Through this programme, the tech companies will provide business and technical exposure and mentorship, as well as empower participants with technology skills for employability,” Tegas said.

This pilot programme designed by Tegas aims to promote digital innovation and entrepreneurship in the state, in line with the Sarawak Digital Economy Strategy 2018 to 2022.

Additionally, it said local tech talents will get to enhance their existing skill sets, while at the same time expanding their mindset and experience through real-world projects, mentorship, and training.

“They will also gain experience working in a tech or startup environment to not only put their knowledge into practise but also to learn and understand what it takes to run a startup,” said Tegas.

The fund will work closely with Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas), Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak, Curtin University Malaysia, and University College of Technology Sarawak to promote the pilot programme.

During this programme, participants will get a chance to be in charge of projects such as improving the user interface (UI) and user experience (UX) of a website, creating data dashboards, as well as designing and developing new products.

Participants will also have the opportunity to fully immerse themselves with the startup that they are working with, by being in charge of implementing a project within the startup, which in return becomes an added value towards their professional growth as well as portfolio.

“The available positions through the Tegas ecosystem partners and startups among others are junior game developer or designer, junior web developer or programmer, junior mobile developer, junior backend developer, and junior data analyst,” said Tegas.

The benefits of the programme include a monthly allowance of RM 1,200, as well as business or technical exposure and mentorship from selected Tegas ecosystem partners and startups.

The programme also provides access to Tegas Digital Village and Digital Innovation Hub co-working spaces, startup programmes, and ecosystem network.

The programme is open to Sarawakian tech talents, students, and fresh graduates with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 2.50 and above.

Participants need to be able to commit throughout the six months and be passionate about digital innovation and entrepreneurship.

University students in or after their second year of studies and fresh graduates are encouraged to apply.

Applications open today (Oct 6) and only 10 participants will be selected.

Eligible participants can apply for this programme here.