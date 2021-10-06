Unidentified body recovered from Telaga Air SAR operation

KUCHING (Oct 6): A body has been recovered today in the ongoing Search and Rescue (SAR) operation for six men who were lost at sea after their fishing boat was believed to have capsized in two separate incidents.

The body which arrived at the Telaga Air jetty around 6.21pm has not been identified by the authorities at the time of this report.

According to details provided by the SAR team, the body was found by a fishing boat around 4.30pm around an area known as “Tukun Kapal Jepun”, some six nautical miles from Pulau Satang Besar.

It was an emotional scene at the Telaga Air jetty as individuals believed to be family members of the deceased wailed when the body was brought ashore.

It could not be immediately confirmed which hospital the body has been sent to.

The multi-agency SAR operation was suspended at 6pm and will resume tomorrow.

SAR operations continue today for five anglers who failed to return to the Telaga Air jetty on Sunday (Oct 3) and the fishing boat first mate, who went missing on Saturday (Oct 2).

The five anglers who went missing on Oct 3 are Khamizan Saidi, 40 (skipper); Ng Ching Hui, 36; Christopher Teo, 32; Yap Tze Kang, 41; and Leo Dy Lee Jiann Tarn, 35.

The missing angler from the Oct 2 incident was identidied as Awang Omar Awang Hamsawi, after the vessel he was travelling in with nine others, who have since been rescued, capsized about two nautical miles off Pulau Satang Besar, Telaga Air.

The five individuals in the incident on Sunday were reported to have gone missing somewhere between Karang Berumput or Tukun Bass and Tanjung Datu.

Video of the SAR team bringing the body ashore at the Telaga Air jetty around 6.21pm today. – Video by Roystein Emmor