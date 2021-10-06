Western Digital spearheads Malaysia’s first Global Lighthouse Network entrant

KUALA LUMPUR: The World Economic Forum (WEF) has recognised and awarded the Western Digital factory at Batu Kawan, Penang, Malaysia as the latest entrant to its Global Lighthouse Network (GLN). This is a community of world-leading companies that have succeeded in the adaptation of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) at scale.

The World Economic Forum Global Lighthouse Network recognises production sites and value chains that are world leaders in the adoption and integration of the cutting-edge technologies of the 4IR.

Lighthouses apply 4IR technologies such as artificial intelligence, 3D-printing and big data analytics to maximise efficiency and competitiveness at scale, transform business models and drive economic growth, while augmenting the workforce, protecting the environment and contributing to a learning journey for all-sized manufacturers across all geographies and industries.

In congratulating Western Digital, Batu Kawan (Malaysia) on its achievement at the press conference, Arham Abdul Rahman, chief executive pfficer of the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA), remarked, “Western Digital’s operations in Batu Kawan, Penang has brought significant benefits to local players by resetting the benchmark of operational, financial and sustainability levels.

“This project will be a precursor and example to the rest of the industry in addressing sustainability and growth in intense global competition. This revolution is in line with Malaysia’s National Investment Aspirations as well as the Twelfth Malaysian Plan (12MP) initiatives as Malaysia embarks on economic recovery and reinforces its global supply chain.”

Arham added, “Western Digital, Batu Kawan (Malaysia), as the first Lighthouse in the country, will serve as a beacon for local industry players to improve their operations by effectively implementing 4IR technologies.

“MIDA is confident that more multinationals and local conglomerates will follow Western Digital’s footsteps in transforming their operations, as well as their supply chain in Malaysia to effectively adopt new technologies.

“We welcome companies to participate in the national-level Lighthouse Programme to support local companies to integrate into the lighthouse network, embracing innovation and operational efficiency that will eventually benefit Malaysia’s economic ecosystem.”

Western Digital chief executive officer David Goeckeler affirmed that “Today’s recognition by the WEF Lighthouse Network is an honour and a testament of our leadership efforts in 4IR with both technology innovation and workforce engagement.”

“In a world that is increasingly technology-enabled and technology-dependent, we understand that the responsibility we have to the future of industry has never been more critical.

“As the world’s leading data infrastructure provider, we are committed to enabling sustainable growth and transformation across our facilities around the world to deliver value to our customers, employees, and partners,” he further added.

Spearheading by example is Malaysia’s Western Digital factory at Batu Kawan, Penang which has been recognised as part of the network. Of the 90 total sites within the network globally, Western Digital is the first company in Malaysia to receive this distinction.

The GLN also lists sustainability as one of its key criteria. Western Digital is committed to its sustainability efforts, and this presents a great opportunity to collaborate with WEF on this new frontier.