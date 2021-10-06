Westports 2H will see volume recovery, spurred by vaccinations and pent-up demand

KUCHING: Analysts are cautiously optimistic that starting the second half of current year 2021 (2HCY21), Westports Holdings Bhd’s (Westports) recovery will likely be spurred by Covid-19 vaccinations, normalisation of domestic and global economic activities, and pent-up demand effect in general.

The research arm of Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research) gathered that the majority of ships that call at Westports facilities are from the intra-Asia routes which recently saw easing in lockdowns and recovery in trade activities.

“We are cautiously optimistic that starting 2HCY21, recovery will likely be spurred by Covid-19 vaccinations, normalisation of domestic and global economic activities, and pent-up demand effect in general,” Kenanga Research said in its ports and logistics sector update.

“While we believe that Westports is well on track with its expansion plans to cater for future trade volume growth, we reiterate our view that the expansion project is a longer-term prospect, with full completion only by 2040.

“The approved new container terminal expansion project is currently pending Public Private Partnership Unit (UKAS), Ministry of Transport (MOT) and concession agreement negotiation with the Government of Malaysia.

“With total capex for Westports 2 (CT10-17) amounting to approximately RM10 billion, the new container terminals (CTs) are expected to nearly double capacity to 27 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) from 14 million TEUs spread over 20 years.”

With anticipated full completion only by 2040, the research arm viewed this investment as a very long-term play for the group, thus ruling out any earnings accretive development over the next few years.

“The global supply chain is adjusting to a combination of factors, such as higher consumer demand for containerised goods in Western economies, easing in lockdowns and a global supply chain adjustment adhering to Covid-19 measures.”