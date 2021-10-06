YPS calling for participants to discuss unity in Sarawak

KUCHING (Oct 6): Yayasan Perpaduan Sarawak (YPS) is seeking participants for a series of focus group discussions that it will organise in Kuching, with the objective of eliciting input and opinions on the National Unity Blueprint 2021-2030 from diverse groups with varying affiliations.

Individuals from Kuching, Samarahan, and Bau are encouraged to apply.

To participate, individuals must be a Sarawakian of at least 18 years old, and fully vaccinated.

Eight to 10 participants will be in focus group discussions that will take place on Oct 12 (Tuesday) for participants from Kuching; Oct 13 (Wednesday) for participants from Samarahan; and Oct 14 (Thursday) for participants from Bau.

These will be happening at Pullman Hotel Kuching in two sessions each day. The morning session is from 10am to 12pm while the afternoon session runs from 2pm to 4pm.

Participants will be given incentives as part of their participation in the focus group discussions.

In relation to the National Unity Blueprint 2021-2030, YPS launched a project called ‘Advancing Racial Cohesion And Harmony (ARCH)’, which aims to evaluate national unity in Sarawak as well as to assess inter-racial harmony among various ethnic groups present here.

The series’ goal is to discuss what brings communities together and what divides them, as well as how the people of Sarawak can work together to improve racial cohesion and solidarity.

Previously, YPS successfully held a series of webinars in July, August, and September 2021 as part of the project’s early stages.

Those interested in participating in the focus group are to apply using this link.

Prior to the start of the focus groups, additional background information will be provided to qualified participants.

Yayasan Perpaduan Sarawak, founded in 1994, is a non-profit organisation whose various efforts and endeavours aim to foster unity at all levels of society in Sarawak.

It is governed by a Board of Trustees, which is chaired by the Yang di-Pertua Negeri Sarawak.