KOTA KINABALU (Oct 7): The Health Ministry has identified 24 new Covid-19 Variant of Concern (VOC) cases in Sabah between September 25 and October 6.

In a statement on Thursday, Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said 21 cases involved the Delta variant and three Beta.

Cumulatively, Sabah has 87 infections classified as variant of concern, 73 Delta cases, 11 Beta and three Alpha.