88.8 pct of Malaysia’s adult population fully vaccinated against Covid-19 as of Wednesday

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 7): A total of 20,786,568 individuals or 88.8 per cent of the adult population in the country have completed their Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday, just 1.2 percentage points short of the targeted 90 per cent.

Based on the Ministry of Health data on the CovidNow portal, 94.6 per cent or 22,135,242 individuals of the adult population have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 4.1 per cent or 129,152 of adolescents aged between 12 and 17 have completed their vaccination.

A total of 209,907 doses of the vaccine were dispensed yesterday with 113,441 as first dose and 96,466 as second dose, bringing the total number of doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 45,007,832.

PICK was launched on Feb 24 this year to curb the spread of Covid-19. — Bernama