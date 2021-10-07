Covid-19: 93.78pct of Sabah 820 new cases in Category 1 and 2

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 7): Sabah recorded zero Category 5 cases of Covid-19 today, as most of the 820 new cases fell under Category 1 and 2.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said 93.78 per cent of the total daily cases are under Category 1 and 2 which are normally treated at home or at PKRC.

“A total of 119 patients in Category 1, 650 in Category 2, four in Category 3 and two in Category 4.

“The trend of cases in Sabah is expected to continue in a ‘fluctuations’ state in the near future.

“Once the virus is already in the community, sporadic infections will easily occur and fluctuations in the number of daily cases are greatly influenced by the attitude and level of community compliance to the SOPs,” he said.

Masidi also revealed that the number of cases found through symptomatic screening is high, which is 38.66 per cent of the cumulative number of cases on Thursday.

“This is a sign that the virus is already in the community at large and it is very important that all residents always comply with the SOP,” he added.