98.16 pct of Sarawak’s 1,413 Covid-19 cases today in Categories 1 and 2 – SDMC

BINTULU (Oct 7): About 98.16 per cent or 1,387 of Sarawak’s 1,413 new Covid-19 cases today were in Categories 1 and 2, with cases involving asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

SDMC said in its daily Covid-19 update that the remaining 26 cases comprised of seven Category 3 cases with patients having pneumonia but not requiring oxygen support; 10 Category 4 cases with patients having pneumonia and requiring oxygen support; and nine Category 5 cases with patients having pneumonia requiring ventilator support.

The state’s cumulative number of cases now stands at 221,042.

Kuching continued to top the list with 387 cases followed by Miri (193) and Sibu (131).

Fourteen districts recorded two-digit cases namely Bintulu (94), Bau (85), Pusa (77), Serian (58), Limbang (51), Betong (50,) Mukah (33), Sarikei (32), Kanowit (30), Samarahan (27), Sri Aman (22), Daro (14), Saratok (10), and Asajaya (10).

Another 20 districts reported single-digit cases namely Kapit (9), Simunjan (9), Lundu (8), Lubok Antu (8), Meradong (8), Pakan (8), Tanjung Manis (7), Julau (7), Belaga (6), Subis (6), Tebedu (5), Kabong (5), Telang Usan (4), Song (3), Dalat (3), Tatau (2), Beluru (2), Matu (2) and Bukit Mabong (1).

Meanwhile Lawas, Marudi and Sebauh recorded zero cases of Covid-19 today.