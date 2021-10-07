Asadia goes online with Iban oral tradition classes

SIBU (Oct 7): Academy of Sarawak Dayak Iban (Asadia) is utilising online platforms to conduct its classes on Iban oral traditions, beginning this month.

Asadia head Mabong Unggang said the first class was conducted using Google Meet, covering ‘Jaku Ansah’, ‘Jaku Melah Pinang’ and ‘Renong’.

He said the class was conducted by Nichol Ragai Lang, an expert in Iban oral traditions who previously worked in the Iban section of RTM Sarawak and also at Sarawak Native Customs and Traditions Council.

“Other classes to be conducted include ‘Pantun Iban’, ‘Beganu’, ‘Leka Main Anak Mit’, ‘Ramban’ and more.

“The classes will be opened to members of the public once the current class session is completed,” he said.

Mabong added that online platforms enable the academy to expand the teaching of Iban arts and traditions to others outside Kuching and Samarahan.

“The conductor and the students do not need to come to our premises to attend the classes. They just sit in front of their computer to follow the classes,” he said.