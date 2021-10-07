Bintawa man jailed four months for stealing dad’s table fan

KUCHING (Oct 7): The Magistrates’ Court here today sentenced a man to four months in jail for stealing a table fan belonging to his father.

Zairiman Zada ​​Shelsada, 29, pleaded guilty before Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi after the charge under Section 380 of the Penal Code was read to him.

The Section provides for a maximum jail term of 10 years and a fine upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, Zairiman stole a table fan belonging to his father on June 22 at around 6.30pm from their residence in Bintawa, here.

He was seen taking the table fan by placing it in a black bag and heading off with it on his father’s motorcycle.

When he returned, he did not bring the fan with him and as such his father suspected that he had sold it.

The fan was estimated to be worth RM50.

It is understood that Zairiman had often stolen items belonging to his father and other family members to enable him to purchase prohibited items as well as to gamble online.

This prompted his father to lodge a police report for further action.

Insp Nur Syafiqa Nyaie Ilin prosecuted the case, while Zairiman was unrepresented by counsel.