Cinemas, cineplexes no longer on SDMC’s negative list banned activities

BINTULU (Oct 6): Cinema and cineplexes have been taken out from the State Disaster Management Committee’s (SDMC) standard operating procedure (SOP) negative list.

However, the latest SOPs released yesterday (Oct 6) do not spell out the requirements placed on them.

The Borneo Post is awaiting a response from SDMC for details on the updated SOPs for cinemas and cineplexes.

Remaining on the negative list under the National Recovery Plan (NRP) Phase 3 for Sarawak are night clubs, pubs, karaokes (including family karaokes), theme parks, and family entertainment centres, which will have to remain closed.

Also not permitted are performances in hotel lounges as well as indoor or outdoor busking activities.

The SOPs for the NRP Phase 3 also disallow social activities such as feasts, weddings (except matrimonial/marriage registration), engagement ceremonies, receptions, aqiqah ceremonies, prayers, tahlil, birthday parties, reunions, retreats, and other related social events.

In addition, mass activities that involve the movement and gathering of people where it is difficult to enforce social distancing such as fun runs, fun rides, marathons, and triathlons also continue to be prohibited.

Also included on the negative list are activities that can draw large crowds that may complicate physical distancing and compliance with the Health director general’s Covid-19 prevention instructions.

Find the full list of SOPs here.