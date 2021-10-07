Clan association, local company to hold blood donation drive Oct 10 at SGH

KUCHING (Oct 7): The youth section of Kuching and Samarahan Pan Chern Liew Clan Association together with Ghee Hua Co will be organising a blood donation drive this Sunday (Oct 10) from 9am to 2pm at Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) Blood Bank.

The campaign is being held in conjunction with Malaysia Liu Clan Association’s blood donation month and facilitated by the youth section of the Federation of Kuching and Samarahan Divisions Chinese Associations Sarawak.

It is supported by SGH Blood Bank and Malaysian Red Crescent Kuching District.

“For AB blood donors, our supply of AB blood in storage has reached a very good level. Therefore, to avoid excessive supply, we recommend you distance your donation for four months,” said Kuching and Samarahan Pan Chern Liew Clan Association Youth, in a statement.

It also thanked SGH for providing the venue, and Life Café as the major sponsor of the event.

Each successful donor that day will walk away with Kokokam products sponsored by Chenson Health Product Sdn Bhd; canned drinks sponsored by Sundrop Juices Sdn Bhd; margarine sponsored by Syarikat Kion Hoong Cooking Oil Mills Sdn Bhd; bee hoon sponsored by Kuching Bb Bee Hoon Factory; and tissue paper by Multiply Paper Products Company.

There are also biscuits sponsored by Choon Hua Trading Corporation Sdn Bhd; milk sponsored by Supreme Food Supply (M) Sdn Bhd; meal coupons and white sugar sponsored by Taiwan Siau Jou and Ng Zen Tze; rice sponsored by Viva Future Sdn Bhd; and Samudra mini chocolate moist cake sponsored by Liew Clan Youth Group chairman Liew Sik Chai.

Other sponsors are See Hua Marketing Sdn Bhd, Pico Food Industry Sdn Bhd, Fairland Hidden Bar, Wish Dairies (M) Sdn Bhd, Kempas Sentosa Sdn Bhd, and Guan Hung Trading.

For more information, contact Liew on 016-8615577.