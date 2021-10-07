Cops nab man for allegedly pummelling girlfriend at Jln Pending restaurant

KUCHING (Oct 7): Police have arrested a man for allegedly pummelling his girlfriend at a restaurant in Jalan Pending yesterday (Oct 6).

In a statement today, Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said the suspect was picked up by personnel from the district’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

“Early investigation shows that the incident took place after both of them got into a disagreement,” said Ahsmon, adding that both the victim and the suspect are in their 30s.

According to him, the victim did not suffer physical injuries as a result of the incident.

The case is being investigated under Section 334 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt.

The Section provides for a maximum imprisonment term of one year, a fine, or both.

A 20-second video of the incident has gone viral on Facebook.