Covid-19: 20 deaths in Sarawak since Sept 7 to Oct 6, six BID cases

BINTULU (Oct 7): Sarawak recorded 20 Covid-19 deaths between Sept 7 and Oct 6, with six brought in dead (BID) cases, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its daily update today, SDMC said the victims who all had comorbidities were aged between 44 and 71.

The first BID case on Sept 7 involved a 63-year-old woman from Betong who had diabetes and dyslipidemia.

SDMC said the second BID case recorded on Sept 23 involved a 44-year-old man whose body was brought to the Sarikei Hospital. He had hypertension, diabetes and chronic kidney disease.

A 46-year-old man from Kuching with hypertension and heart problem was the third BID case recorded on Oct 1.

SDMC said the fourth BID case on Oct 2 involved a 71-year-old man from Samarahan who had cancer.

Meanwhile, the fifth and six BID cases were recorded on Oct 3 and Oct 4 involving a 70-year-old woman with hypertension, diabetes and final stage kidney disease from Sibu, and a 70-year-old woman from Sri Aman who had hypertension.

Oct 2 recorded the most number of deaths with three in Bintulu and one each in Sri Aman and Kuching.

The three deaths in Bintulu involved a woman aged 82 who had cancer; a 57-year-old man with hypertension and diabetes; and an 80-year-old woman with hypertension, diabetes and chronic kidney disease. They all died in Bintulu Hospital.

A 38-year-old woman who had hypertension, dyslipidemia and obesity died in Sri Aman Hospital and a 45-year-old woman from Kuching with hypertension, diabetes ,dyslipidemia and obesity died in Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

At the Sarikei Hospital, three deaths involving a 55-year-old man from Sibu, a 52-year-old man from Sarikei and a 66-year-old man from Betong, all had comorbidities, were recorded.

The other deaths with comorbidities involved a 55-year-old man from Kapit; a 74-year-old woman from Mukah; an 83-year-old man from Limbang; a 72-year old man from Sibu and a 76-year-old man from Sri Aman.

The latest death was recorded yesterday (Oct 6) involving a woman aged 41 who had chronic auto-immune disease from Sri Aman.