Covid-19: Sarawak continues to hold top spot with 1,413 new cases

KUCHING (Oct 7): Sarawak continues to hold top spot with 1,413 new Covid-19 cases today, out of 9,890 nationwide.

According to Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a Facebook post, Sarawak’s cases today showed a slight downtrend compared to yesterday’s 1,503, while nationwide figure showed a slight uptick compared to yesterday’s 9,380 cases.

Today’s cases also bring the cumulative number of Covid-19 cases in the country to 2,317,727.

With Sarawak holding the top spot, Selangor came in second with 1,402 cases followed by Kelantan (1,032), and Johor (993). Kuala Lumpur, meanwhile, registered 250 cases.

The Federal Territory of Labuan today recorded no new Covid-19 cases.