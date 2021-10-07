Environmental-friendly way to clear weeds

KOTA KINABALU(Oct 7): Vast tracts of bodies of water in Sabah are expected to be cleared of Salvinia molesta infestation with the introduction of the Cyrtobagous salviniae weevils, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

Speaking during the virtual launching of the programme on Thursday, Hajiji lauded the environmental-friendly efforts taken by the Agriculture and Food Industry Ministry through the Agriculture Department.

Native to Brazil, the invasive Salvinia molesta aquatic weeds grow on surface of bodies of water and endanger biodiversity and abundance of freshwater species, including fish and submerged aquatic plants.

The weeds first sighted in Sabah in early 2000.

A beetle species with elongated snouts, the Cyrtobagous salviniae weevil or salvinia weevil is an agent of biological pest control for the Salvinia molesta or commonly known as giant salvinia since both adults and larvae feed on the plant.

The Sulaman assemblyman said the giant salvinia has infested at least 200 water bodies such as rivers, waterways, fish ponds and padi fields throughout Sabah.

“This is a serious situation and needs to be addressed immediately,” he said, adding that steps have to be taken to stop the spreading of the weeds in Kinabatangan, Sandakan, Lahad Datu, Tawau, Semporna,

Beaufort, Kuala Penyu, Papar, Kota Kinabalu, Penampang, Kota Marudu, Kota Belud, Kudat, Tongod and Tuaran.

He said the State Government appreciated and fully support the various steps taken by the State Agriculture Department together with the Mukim Batu Puteh Kinabatangan Berhad (KOPEL Bhd), Malaysia Remote Sensing Agency, Wildlife Department, Forestry Department, Sabah Biodiversity Centre and Sawit Kinabalu Sdn Bhd in monitoring the giant salvinia infestations.

These efforts are necessary to ensure the infestation of Salvinia molesta can be addressed in a holistic manner. Therefore, I call upon the people in Sabah to join in and help our water bodies and environment stay pristine,” he said.

At the same time, the Chief Minister urged the people to be alert on such threats by refraining from bringing in, selling or spreading any type of non-native plant, animal or micro organisms without going through the proper quarantine procedures as stipulated in the 1976 Plant Quarantine Act and 1981 Quarantine Regulations.

Giant salvinia can be found and sold online as decoration for guppy fish aquariums.

Agriculture and Fisheries Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey Kitingan said the introduction of salvinia weevil Cyrtobagous salviniae as a biocontrol for the invasive alien species (IAS) salvinia molesta is hoped to finally stop the spread of the kariba weed. Kitingan said the salvinia molesta is only one of more than 100 IAS in Sabah currently and the problem must be addressed swiftly and effectively.

“The programme today is in accordance with the recommendations of the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) which is an international multilateral treaty under the United Nations (UN).

“This convention has been refined and translated into the ‘Sabah Biodiversity Strategy 2012 – 2022’ and ‘National Biodiversity Policy 2016 – 2025’ policies,” he said.

Kitingan who is also a Deputy Chief Minister, said one of the activities and targets outlined in the existing policies is the control of IAS.

Invasive foreign species including animals, plants and microorganisms introduced either intentionally or unintentionally, can threaten the economy, biodiversity or human health.

He said Malaysia has also previously encountered invasive foreign species, such as the cocoa pod borer insect which was a pest of cocoa crops in the 1980s and also the golden apple snail which was a pest of rice in the 1990s.

The salvinia molesta is a free floating plant that does not attach to soil, but instead float on the surface of a body of water.

While it has the potential to treat blackwater effluent for an environmentally friendly sewage system, its rapid growth clogs waterways and blocks sunlight needed by other aquatic plants, particularly algae, to perform photosynthesis, deoxygenating the water.

Decomposers consume the oxygen in the water as it dies and decays. It also prevents the natural exchange of gases between the air and the body of water the plant has invaded, causing the waterway to stagnate.

This has the potential to kill any plants, insects, or fish trapped underneath its growth. Its ability to grow and cover a vast area makes it a threat to biodiversity.

Kitingan said he is confident that his ministry will be able to ensure the safety of the agriculture and fisheries industries in Sabah, the sufficiency of the food supply and the conservation of a sustainable natural environment through this programme.

“I applaud the Agriculture Department’s effort and commitment to biologically control this weed. The department has my full support and I hope through this programme, we will be able to finally resolve this problem once and for all,” he concluded.