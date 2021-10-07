Four Covid-19 clusters end in Sarawak today, no new ones reported – SDMC

BINTULU (Oct 7): Four more clusters in Sarawak have come to an end today after no new cases were reported in the past 28 days.

According to the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its daily Covid-19 update, the clusters were the Tembok Sri Aman Cluster, Telok Batu, Meradong Cluster, Sungai Segan, Bintulu Cluster and Suchong Balut, Julau Cluster.

There are currently 89 clusters still active statewide with 10 clusters reporting a total of 55 new cases today, SDMC added.

The clusters that reported new cases are the Bungey 2 Cluster with 36 cases, Long Urun Cluster (6), Kampung Lintang Baru Cluster (3), Duras Cluster (2), Opar Cluster (2), Tembok Limbang Cluster (2), Kampung Bunga Cluster (1), Sibuluh-Nowang Cluster (1), Batu 13 Jalan Puncak Borneo Cluster (1) and Mundai Cluster (1).

SDMC said another 79 active clusters have not reported new cases today.

Meanwhile, a total of eight commercial premises have been listed in the Ministry of Health’s Hotspot identification for Dynamic engagement (HIDE) system today.

The premises are Sibu Central Market; Mydin (Vista Tunku), Petrajaya; Lepapa Hypermarket in Serian, Medan Mall, Sibu; Vivacity, Kuching; Aiman Mall, Kota Samarahan; Parkcity Mall Bintulu and Emart (Batu Kawa), Kuching.

“This brings the cumulative number of HIDE premises and locations in Sarawak to 495,” it said.

HIDE premises and locations have the potential to turn into clusters if no pre-emptive actions are taken.

If no hotspots emerge in the premises after the implementation of the pre-emptive actions, these premises will be removed from the HIDE list within a period of seven days after their listing.