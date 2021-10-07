Gov’t appoints Alibaba Cloud as CSP to accelerate nation’s cloud adoption

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 7): Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, has been appointed as a cloud service provider (CSP) for the Malaysian government to help accelerate Malaysia’s cloud adoption and digital transformation.

It said Alibaba Cloud would further help boost cloud adoption and migration as well as fulfil cloud-first strategy, especially among the government and public sectors in Malaysia.

“Alibaba Cloud will provide an advanced and comprehensive suite of cloud products and services ranging from elastic computing, database service, networking, security, middleware, to analytics and digital intelligence services powered by the two local data centres,” it said in a statement today.

It said these services are part of Alibaba Cloud’s long-standing commitment since its presence in 2017 to strengthen local partnerships and build a sustainable ecosystem while developing technical talents and promoting innovation and entrepreneurship.

Alibaba Cloud said the appointment was made with the release of the “Guidelines for Information Security Management through Cloud Computing in the Public Service 2021” by the Chief Government Security Office (CGSO) of Malaysia earlier this year.

“Alibaba Cloud aims to continue building the partnership ecosystem in the local market in order to accelerate the cloud adoption as Malaysia move into establishing itself as a fully digitalised nation,” it said.

It added that Alibaba Cloud has built collaborations with several local organisations and associations in Malaysia including CIMB, Touch N Go, Genting and Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation Berhad (SDEC), to name a few. – Bernama