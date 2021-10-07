I didn’t give myself the FLOM title – Rosmah

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 7): Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor today told the High Court here that she had never given herself the First Lady of Malaysia (FLOM) title and denied a division was specially created for her within the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

Rosmah, 69, said this during cross-examination by senior deputy public prosecutor Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram on the third day of her defence trial on three corruption charges relating to RM1.25 billion solar hybrid project for 369 rural schools in Sarawak.

The wife of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak said the title was for “administrative purposes”.

Sri Ram: Do you agree that FLOM is a title you assume yourself?

Rosmah: No.

Sri Ram: Who gave you the title?

Rosmah: Nobody gave me the title. It was just for administrative purposes.

“Wives of the (previous) prime ministers weren’t too active in welfare activities or outstanding projects like Permata Negara. They were probably hardly ever called to give keynote addresses outside of the country. So, when my husband was the prime minister, I led a very, very, busy life,” Rosmah added.

Sri Ram then asked if there was a division in the PMO called ‘The First Lady of Malaysia’, to which Rosmah replied, “I don’t know”.

“That is not my job. I don’t interfere with the PMO,” she said.

Rosmah further said that she never knew whether Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali, wife of former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was ever known as First Lady of Malaysia.

“I don’t know. Perhaps outside (of the country) she is (known as FLOM).” Rosmah added.

Rosmah also said she was prepared to sacrifice herself and bear the attacks on social media for her husband when Najib was the prime minister, as Najib said the attacks were actually meant for him but she became the soft target on social media.

On Feb 18, the High Court ordered Rosmah to enter her defence on the three charges after finding the prosecution had succeeded in proving a prima facie case against her.

Rosmah is facing one charge of soliciting RM187.5 million in bribes and two charges of receiving RM6.5 million grafts from managing director of Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd, Saidi Abang Samsudin through her former aide Datuk Rizal Mansor as a gratification to assist Jepak Holdings in securing the Integrated Hybrid Solar Photovoltaic System Project as well as Genset/Diesel Maintenance and Operation for 369 rural schools in Sarawak worth RM1.25 billion through direct negotiations from the Ministry of Education.

The trial before Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan continues on Oct 21. – Bernama