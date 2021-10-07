Khairy: Merck pills for Covid-19 patients with symptoms for five days, critical condition

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 7): Antiviral drug Molnupiravir, developed by Merck Sharp & Dohme will be used against Covid-19 patients who suffered from symptoms for more than five days and the ones in more critical condition (category three, four and five), Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said this evening.

“For this antiviral pill, it will be given to those who were symptomatic for five days and most probably for the ones in category three, four and five.

“That is why we still need this pill in conjunction with our National Immunisation Programme (NIP). We found out that with this pill, we also provide an option for the doctors to give this pill to the unvaccinated or vaccinated.

“But due to certain health conditions, (patient) still suffers from severe symptoms (for example) the ones in category three, four and five,” he said during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur Hospital today.

He also mentioned that the booster dose for Covid-19 vaccine will not have any effect towards fully vaccinated status.

Khairy added that the government will continue the booster dose programme for the high-risk groups.

Earlier today, it was reported that Malaysia has signed a letter of undertaking to purchase the antiviral drug Molnupiravir, developed by Merck Sharp & Dohme.

Through the agreement, the government agreed to procure 150,000 complete treatment packages (patient courses) to treat Covid-19 patients.

Last month, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that the government has agreed to the administration of Covid-19 booster shots for high-risk groups after 80 per cent of the country’s population has been fully vaccinated.

Among those who will be prioritised for the booster shot included frontline medical personnel, immunocompromised individuals, senior citizens with comorbidities, and those residing and working in long-term care facilities. – MalayMail