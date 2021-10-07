Landowners affected by Matang water supply project get compensation totalling RM24.6 mln

KUCHING (Oct 7): The Sarawak government has handed out compensation totalling RM24.6 million to 24 individuals, whose land had been acquired to pave way for a water supply project here.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan said the compensation was for land acquired for the Matang High-Level Reservoir and associated pipelines to improve water supply to northern Kuching.

“Such compensation for land acquired by the government goes to show that the people support the project and give their cooperation to the government to bring about more development,” said the Second Minister of Urban Development and Natural Resources.

His speech was read by International Trade and Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneur Development Assistant Minister Datuk Mohd Naroden Majais during the handover ceremony today.

Awang Tengah said the Matang High-Level Reservoir project also included the upgrading of the booster pump station at the Matang and Batu Kitang water treatment plants, and the plumbing system.

“This project has been well planned to improve and meet the rising water supply demand in Kuching North areas, especially in Santubong, Buntal, Bandar Baru Samariang, Petra Jaya, Kampung Rampangi, Pasir Pandak, Demak Laut, Kampung Bako, Muara Tebas, and Senari Port,” he said.

Awang Tengah said the project is expected to enhance the socioeconomic status and quality of life for the local communities involved.

“The Matang High-Level Reservoir is part of the Sarawak Water Grid Supply Programme mooted by the chief minister (Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg) to address water supply issues in an effective and wholesome manner,” he said.

Awang Tengah pointed out the Sarawak government aims to solve all water supply issues state-wide by 2025.

He pledged the Sarawak government will continue offering compensation to owners for land acquired for development purposes based on the Land and Survey Department’s (LSD) assessment according to land type, size, and current market value.

In his speech, LSD Kuching superintendent Alfian Bawi said the Matang project covered an area of 70 acres.

He said this year alone, the department had engaged in 41 projects involving compensation worth some RM65 million.

Among those present were Demak Laut assemblyman Dr Hazland Abang Hipni, Tupong assemblyman Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman, and Sarawak LSD deputy director (management) Awang Zamhari Awang Mahmood.