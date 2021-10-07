Malaysia registers 105 more Covid-19 deaths, slight drop from previous day’s 117

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 7): The Health Ministry recorded another 105 deaths from Covid-19 infections today, a slight drop from yesterday’s 117, bringing the total number of deaths in Malaysia to 26,981.

The ministry said that 26 of the 117 deaths were brought-in-dead (BID).

According to the CovidNow website, the actual number of those who died from Covid-19 on October 6 as of 7am today is only two.

The ministry’s Covid-19 death records now include backlogged cases, rather than just the daily deaths with Covid-19 detected.

Among all the states, the Ministry said that Perlis had the highest fatality rate with 94.2 deaths per 1,000,000 in the population.

This was followed by Penang (91.9), Sarawak (60.4) and Johor (58.5).

The national death rate stands at 41.6 per 1,000,000.

Yesterday, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham announced that there were 9,380 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 2,303,837.

It was the fourth day Covid-19 numbers have been below the 10,000-mark.

He added that 13,045 Covid-19 patients had also recovered from the deadly disease yesterday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,144,681. — Malay Mail