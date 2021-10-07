No necessity to submit report on MA63 to UN – Ongkili

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 7): There is no necessity for Malaysia to submit a report on the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) to the United Nations, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Johnity Ongkili.

He said the matter did not arise at all and baseless as Malaysia was a sovereign country and could resolve its own internal issues.

“Malaysia is a sovereign country, we manage our own affairs,” he said when winding up debate on the 12th Malaysia Paln (12MP) in the Dewan Rakyat today.

The matter was raised by Ahmad Hassan (Warisan-Papar) during the the debate session on the 12MP before this.

The MA63 is an agreement signed by Britain, Malaya, Singapore, Sabah and Sarawak on July 9, 1963 for the formation of the Federation of Malaysia and was recognised by the UN. Singapore exited the federation in 1965.

In the meantime, Ongkili said this was the first time since the 11MP was tabled, a special chapter on matters related to Sabah and Sarawak was included in the 12MP.

This reflected the government’s commitment to overcome obstacles to development and infrastructure delays, he said. – Bernama