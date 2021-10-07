Nonagenarian feared missing in Batu Niah makes his way safely home

MIRI (Oct 7): An elderly man, who was feared to have gone missing after going to his farm near Rumah Tinggang in Batu Niah, near here, yesterday, managed to return home safely this morning.

Batu Niah fire station chief Rary Benjie said the man in his 90s had failed to return home at the end of the day, raising fears among family members that he may have lost his way at the farm.

A missing person’s report was then lodged by the man’s wife at 12.30am today.

“The rescue team, however, was notified at 8.19am that the victim had arrived back home safely on his own.

“The team went to the victim’s home to verify the authenticity of the information and found that the victim had actually returned and was in good condition without any injuries,” said Rary.