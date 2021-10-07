OCPD warns against modification of vehicle licence plates

KUCHING (Oct 7): There have been eight cases of vehicle licence plates being modified in Kuching this year, said Kuching district police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah.

He pointed out there were also eight cases reported each in 2020 and 2019 of complaints that vehicle licence plates had been modified.

“There have been cases where the owner of a vehicle licence plate was compounded by the law authorities in Kuching but the licence plate actually belonged to a driver from another state,” said Ahsmon.

He disclosed this during a roadblock conducted at Jalan Datuk Bandar Mustapha yesterday under a special operation to compound drivers with fancy vehicle licence plates.

Ahsmon said the special operation was carried out since Oct 4 and a total of 69 summonses had been issued for fancy vehicle licence plates.

“The use of fancy, unclear or fake vehicle licence plates has caused innocent drivers from other areas to be compounded by the police. This was mainly a result of the licence plates being difficult to be read by the speed trap.”

The Kuching police chief said fancy or fake licence plates had also allowed criminals to easily evade the law authorities besides posing challenges for members of the public to report the driver of the vehicle concerned to the police.

“I want to make sure the people in Kuching will not fall victim to cases of vehicle licence plate modification, which is against the traffic laws. We will continue with such operation so that every road user follows the traffic rules.”

He said traffic summons for fancy licence plates could be as high as RM3,000.

As for shops providing licence plates installation service, Ahsmon reminded the business owners to always adhere to the traffic laws and regulations of the country so that other people could avoid being victims of licence plates modification.

Meanwhile, statistics shared by police showed a total of 2,138 summonses issued between January and September this year were for offences related to licence plates.

The summonses were for licence plates not adhering to regulations (925), fancy licence plates (763), and vehicles not fitted with license plates (450).