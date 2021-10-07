On-trial Zahid asks court to return passport so he can go to Germany to treat neck, back pain

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 7): Former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is seeking the temporary release of his impounded passport so he can travel to Germany for medical treatment.

His lawyer Hamidi Mohd Noh made the application in the High Court here today, saying his client needed to be treated for his pain from a leading specialist in Germany.

“Because the accused has been suffering from back pain and neck pain from before.

“We are making this application to allow the accused treatment to the effect where it is effective and that is required,” he said, adding that the current pain treatment available in Malaysia was not enough for Ahmad Zahid.

The application was filed on Oct 4, and came up for case management today.

Deputy public prosecutor Gan Peng Kun told the court that “the prosecution has instructions not to object to the application”.

Judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah said he would make an order on this application next Monday.

Collin is also the trial judge presiding over Ahmad Zahid’s 47-criminal charge case.

Hamidi told the court that a similar application for passport release has also been made to the High Court in Shah Alam, where Ahmad Zahid is facing a separate corruption trial involving 40 charges.

Later when asked by reporters, Hamidi confirmed that the application is for the passport to be released on Oct 26, and to be returned on Nov 21. — Malay Mail

