Police investigating video clip of preacher insulting non-Muslim faiths, says CID director

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 7): The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) are investigating a viral video clip which contains disparaging remarks on races and non-Muslim faiths linked to an independent preacher.

Bukit Aman CID director Datuk Seri Abdul Jalil Hassan said the one-minute video, which started to be disseminated on several social media platforms such as TikTok, Facebook, and WhatsApp in the past few days, had incurred the anger of the people.

“Therefore an investigation has been carried out by the Classified Crime Investigation Unit, Prosecution and Law Division (D5) of Bukit Aman CID under Section 505 ( c ) of the Penal Code for making a statement with intent to incite or which is likely to incite any class or community of persons to commit any offence against any other class or community of persons, as well as Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1988 on abuse of net facilities or network services,” he said in a statement last night.

He said the investigation is related to an ongoing case and police advised the public not to make speculations, which could affect the investigation.

He said stern action could be taken against any individual who deliberately threatens public order and security. — Bernama