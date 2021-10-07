Sarawak Maritime director warns against going out to sea as seas rough, weather unpredictable

KUCHING (Oct 7): The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) has advised those who plan to go out to sea to refrain from doing so at present.

MMEA Sarawak director First Admiral Zin Azman Md Yunus told a press conference today this is due to rough seas and unpredictable weather conditions.

“It would be dangerous to small boats or crafts to go out to sea at this time,” said Zin Azman.

He said the unfavourable weather conditions are mostly due to the shift of the monsoon season, which started early this month and will likely last until March 2022.

“If there is still a need to go out to sea, make sure the boats being used are in good condition and all equipment such as lifejackets and communication devices are in good working order,” he added.

The maritime community may also report any incident at sea by calling the MMEA Sarawak operations centre on 082-432544 or 999 for the general emergency helpline.