Sarawak reps invited to special meeting on 2022 State Budget on Oct 12

KUCHING (Oct 7): Sarawak’s lawmakers are being invited to attend a special meeting on the 2022 State Budget next Tuesday.

According to an invitation letter issued by the Dewan Undangan Negeri (DUN) which was sighted by The Borneo Post today, the meeting will be held at 10am at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching here.

It said it will be jointly chaired by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg and DUN Speaker Datuk Amar Mohd Asfia Awang Nassar.

DUN officials did not respond when asked to elaborate on the meeting but two assemblymen have separately confirmed with The Borneo Post that they had received the invitation letter.

The assemblymen were also told in the letter that it was mandatory for them to undergo the Covid-19 rapid test at least half an hour before the meeting commences.

They have been given until tomorrow to confirm their attendance.

It is unclear if the meeting precedes a DUN sitting as no sitting is to be held under the current Emergency in Sarawak.

The Emergency, which is scheduled to end next February, was declared to curb the spread of Covid-19 following a surge in cases since early this year.

However, on Oct 1, the whole of Sarawak was placed under Phase 3 of the Covid-19 National Recovery Plan and on Monday, inter-district travel restrictions was lifted on Wednesday.

Sarawak continues to record more than a thousand cases daily but with many adult Sarawakians already vaccinated, the Covid-19 infections have mostly been Category 1 or 2 cases which are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms.