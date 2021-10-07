Search radius expanded for five who went missing during fishing trip near Santubong

KUCHING (Oct 7): The search for the five individuals – who went missing after they headed out to fish in waters between Karam Berumput and Tukun Bass, some 9.3 nautical miles from Santubong on Oct 3 – entered its fifth day today.

Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Sarawak director First Admiral Zin Azman Md Yunus told a press conference the search radius will be expanded to 526.74 square nautical miles compared to 439.5 square nautical miles yesterday.

“Today, the search and rescue operation consists of 110 personnel from different agencies such as the police, Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), Civil Defence Force, Royal Malaysia Police Royal Air Wing Unit, Sarawak Coast Guard, and the maritime community,” he said.

Zin Azman said as of 11.30am, no new clues were found on the whereabouts of the missing boat or the five victims – Khamizan Saidi, 40 (skipper); Ng Ching Hui, 36; Christopher Teo, 32; Yap Tze Kang, 41; and Leo Dy Lee Jiann Tarn, 35.

He said the focus of the search would be over 10 nautical miles from the nearest shoreline using MMEA and Bomba helicopters.

“Smaller boats from other participating agencies such as Bomba, Civil Defence, and Sarawak Coast Guard will conduct the operation along the shoreline,” he said.

He explained this is due to the rough sea conditions with winds of 40km to 50km per hour and waves between 2.5 and 3.5 metres high, which could endanger smaller boats.

He added the MMEA would continue its operation in the high seas on Oct 9, while other agencies searching along the shore would stand down if no clues are found today or tomorrow.

Zin Azman also said MMEA has concluded its earlier operation involving 10 victims, who went missing on Oct 2, with the discovery of the final victim yesterday evening.

Family members at the Sarawak General Hospital identified the deceased as Awang Omar Awang Hamsawi, the fishing boat’s first mate.

The other nine victims, including the boat’s captain, were rescued by fishermen around 1am on Oct 3.