Six more longhouses placed under EMCO – SDMC

BINTULU (Oct 7): Six more longhouses in Julau, Pakan, Subis and Betong have been placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO), said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

SDMC in its daily Covid-19 update today said that Rh Philip, Ulu Strass in Julau has been put under EMCO from Oct 6 to 16.

Rh Waine Jimmy, Bt 2 (Pakan) and Rh Michael Balo Anak Jaul, Skim Rancangan Sepupok Niah (Subis) have been put under EMCO from Oct 7 to 16.

Rh Lidi, Ulu Babu, Debak; Rh Ungah, Remambong; and Rh Mambu, Gerugu all in Betong will be put under EMCO from Oct 8 to 18.

The EMCO has been extended at Rh Nyuin, Tanjung Bijat in Sri Aman from Oct 7 to 17.

Meanwhile, 11 longhouses in Limbang, Sri Aman, Betong, Pakan and Dalat have had their EMCO lifted.

Rh Jampong, Melaban (Limbang); Rh Tuntun, Seduku Ili, Lingga (Sri Aman); Rh Edwin Manca, Sungai Besai (Sri Aman); Rh Gilbert Melina, Tanjung Bijat (Sri Aman); Rh Kam, Belok Kelili, Debak (Betong); Rh Bulie, Lidong Pandak (Betong); Rh Steward, Selangking (Betong); Rh Kelimbang, Penyulok (Betong); Rh Libau, Nanga Buku (Pakan) and Rh Kunjang, Nanga Buku (Pakan) had their EMCO lifted on Oct 7, and Rh Sigah Anak Lak, Sungai Baoh Burak on Oct 8.

On another development, the state police have issued 35 compounds for standard operating procedures (SOP) violations today, with 34 issued in Kuching and one in Bintulu.

A total of 20 compounds were issued for failing to observe social distancing and 15 compounds for failing to scan the MySejahtera QR code or manually registering attendance when entering a premises.

All in all the state police have issued a total of 11,570 SOP compounds since the Movement Control Order was first enforced in March 2020.