Squatter fire makes 128 people homeless

KOTA KINABALU(Oct 7): Some 128 people from 17 families lost their homes when fire destroyed two squatter structures at Skim Penempatan Telipok here on Thursday.

Lintas fire and rescue station chief Agustavia Joe Guasi said a distress call was received at 1.19pm and a team was deployed to the location, about 19 kilometers away from the station.

“Two squatter structures with 13 rooms each were destroyed in the fire.

“We managed to control the fire with help from the Tuaran fire and rescue team by 2pm before ending the operation an hour later,” he said.

No untoward incident was reported while the cause of the fire and total loss are still under investigation, he said.