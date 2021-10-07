Study on Political Funding Act to focus on transparency, accountability – Wan Junaidi

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 7): Studies are still being carried out on a proposed Political Funding Act with focus given to the regulatory aspects of political contributions based on the principles of transparency and accountability.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said the proposed law would also take into account the views of stakeholders to ensure there is an effective implementation mechanism.

“Based on the mid-term review report of the National Anti-Corruption Plan (NACP) 2019-2023, the initiative to review the drafting of a new bill related to the contribution of political funds is from Jan 2021 to Dec 2022.

“If it is suitable after taking into account the views of stakeholders, it will be brought to the Cabinet Special Committee Meeting on Anti-Corruption (JKKMAR) as well as to the Cabinet Meeting, subject to current government policy,” he said when winding up the debate on the 12th Malaysia Plan for the ministry at the Dewan Rakyat today.

On the proposal to establish Juvenile Sexual Offences courts (JSKK), Wan Junaidi said the Chief Registrar’s Office of the Federal Court will prioritise the establishment of JSKK Courts in new and upcoming court projects.

This is in line with the Judiciary’s aim of providing access to justice to all levels of society, he said. – Bernama