Tackling cost of living needs more effective measures – Nanta

PUTRAJAYA (Oct 7): Tackling the cost of living needs to be based on a foundation that can ensure assistance reaches the target groups effectively and efficiently, said Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

He said the economic and social disruption due to the Covid-19 pandemic had brought a significant impact especially on the M40 and B40 groups, with some M40 households dropping to B40 overnight.

Speaking at the opening of the Symposium On Cost Of Living 2021 (SCOL 2021) held virtually today, Nanta said the shift in social and economic structure would also affect the government, especially in providing assistance.

“Assistance programmes to the people need to be expedited, that is for sure. However, sometimes the form of assistance provided does not meet the needs of some groups.

“So, the one size fits all method seems to be irrelevant. When we think that the people need a food basket, it turns out that there are also those who need other form of assistance,” he said.

Citing an example, Nanta said there are some people who need the payment for vehicles, especially motorcycles because they can use them to work as food delivery riders or p-hailing drivers.

“I admit the challenge is quite big due to changes in the structure of society where the B40 group may after this be referred to as B50 or B60. This means that the number of households that need assistance will also increase and affect the implementation machinery.

“However, I believe this challenge will open up opportunities for us to look for various new methods,” he said.

Nanta said the use of technology should be intensified and on a larger scale.

“A decade ago, low touch consumers were difficult to manage because the cost and uniqueness of each of them became a challenge to the retail industry.

“However, the use of technology such as e-commerce and smartphone applications allows customers in small or unique groups to obtain services,” he said adding that the use of technology will also reduce leakage.

Nanta also said the spirit of the Malaysian Family should be inculcated in efforts to address the cost of living and it should cross various spectrum and perspectives.

“Of course, when we want to tackle the cost of living issues, one of the main strategies is to do our best to reduce prices or not to increase prices, but the fact is that it should cross a wide spectrum and not just in the perspective of price control alone,” he said.

He said not only the government but every member of society whether at the community level, academia, non-governmental organisations, social organisations as well as economic industry players each had a role to play in addressing the issue of the cost of living. – Bernama