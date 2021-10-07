Traditional food website ranks Sarawak Laksa as best Asian food

KUCHING (Oct 7): Sarawak Laksa has been given the honour of best Asian food according to traditional food experiential guide TasteAtlas.com.

The state’s popular dish topped the Taste Atlas Asian Food rankings with a rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars, as voted by members of the international gastronomy and food database website.

Also joining Sarawak Laksa under the Best category were Iran’s Tahchin – an Iranian-Kurdish rice cake which scored 4.7 stars, and Japan’s Nabemono – a hot pot dish served with vegetables and meat, which scored 4.6 stars.

Japan’s iconic Sushi also scored a spot under the Great category with a rating of 4.3 stars behind China’s ‘Jiaozi’ or dumplings, which scored 4.4 stars.

India’s ‘Roti’ was also featured in this category with 4.2 stars.

Lebanon’s Ma’amoul – an ancient cookie filled with fruits and nuts as well as Japan’s Mochi – a chewy rice cake made out of glutinous rice, both scored 3.9 stars under the Ok category, while China’s Spring Rolls had a rating of 3.8 stars.

Despite having two of its dishes under the top categories, Japan also made an appearance under the Worst food category for dishes which scored under 3.5 stars.

Its Zenzai, which Taste Atlas described as an unusual dessert combining thick red bean soup with mochi, scored 2.4 stars alongside India’s Baingan Bharta, a vegetarian side dish.

The Philippines’ famed fertilised duck egg delicacy, Balut, was also voted as one of the worst Asian foods with 2.7 stars.

TasteAtlas is the world’s first dedicated food atlas with a catalogue of over 10,000 foods and drinks from around the globe.

Its website allows users to search for a certain food or beverage based on ingredient, place, or name of the dish.

